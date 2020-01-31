FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva. Mitsubishi Motors on Friday posted a surprise operating loss in the third quarter, its worst quarterly performance in more than three years, hurt by falling sales in China, Japan and Southeast Asia, as well as a stronger yen.

It was the firm’s biggest loss since the July-September 2016 quarter, when a mileage cheating scandal sapped profits.

However, Mitsubishi stuck to an earlier forecast for a 73 percent drop in full-year operating profit to 30 billion yen in the year to March.

The automaker’s net loss for the quarter just ended came in at 14.4 billion yen.