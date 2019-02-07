The data revealed that a total of 1 658 784 internet subscriptions were recorded during the second quarter of 2018, which is up by 5.4 percent. Photo: AP

GABORONE – Botswana's mobile internet subscription continues to increase according to the latest telecommunications data from Statistics Botswana (SB). The data revealed that a total of 1 658 784 internet subscriptions were recorded during the second quarter of 2018, which is up by 5.4 percent from 1 574 059 subscriptions registered in the previous quarter, the Statistics Botswana said Wednesday.

"Out of this number, 1 605 727 were mobile internet subscriptions while the rest which was 53 057 were fixed internet subscriptions," said Statistician General Burton Mguni.

On the other hand, mobile devices subscriptions recorded within the second quarter of 2018 stood at 3 204 139, an increase from 3 181 591 subscriptions recorded in the previous quarter.

The on-net and off-net cell phone traffic declined by 11.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively while outgoing international calls from landline phones increased by 32.5 percent and those from cell phones decreased by 9.4 percent during the period under review, the SB said.

