Jose Mourinho’s reputation of being a master tactician and supreme motivator is in danger of being tarnished by Manchester United’s fall from grace. PETER POWELL EPA

INTERNATIONAL - Manchester United parted company with coach Jose Mourinho after its worst Premier League start in 28 years, seeking to recapture the form that made it the world’s most valuable soccer team.

The club announced the departure two days after a defeat to arch-rival Liverpool left United 11 points away from the top four positions that will earn a place in the lucrative UEFA Champions League next season.

“When clubs change managers, there’s always a question about whether it’s a business decision or a footballing decision,” says Dan Jones, the global lead partner for sport at Deloitte. “In fact, these decisions are usually inextricably linked. There’s a virtuous circle, so if you make money off the pitch then you have more money to invest in the squad.”

There’s little evidence that United’s on-field woes have dented its financial position so far. A research note from investment bank Jefferies on Monday recommended clients buy the club’s shares, betting the team will continue to capitalize on a global fan base of 659 million people. The stock climbed as much as 5.4 percent in New York trading on Tuesday, paring this year’s decline to 8.3 percent.

.

Manchester United led Deloitte’s Football Money League as Europe’s richest club by revenue for a 10th time in the 2016-2017 period, with the club’s success in the Europa League seen as critical in retaining the top spot. Revenue was 581.2 million pounds ($734.3 million), ahead of both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Its commercial income amounts to 48 percent of revenue and is more than 40 percent higher than the team’s closest domestic rival, Manchester City.





United has notched up new sponsors this season, such as the U.S. kitchen company Kohler, even amid mounting signs that not all is well on the pitch. Bust-ups between Mourinho, 55, and players including World Cup winner Paul Pogba have been in the spotlight.





Still, while most matches at the team’s 75,000-seat capacity stadium have been well attended, there have been occasions when seats have failed to sell out, an unusual occurrence over the past 30 years or so. What’s more, the team currently stands in sixth place in the Premier League, two places away from qualifying for the Champions League. Often sponsors have clauses that allow them to reduce payments if a team fails to reach the tournament. Adidas had such a clause in 2016.



