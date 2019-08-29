Women sort coffee beans at a coffee plantation in Mount Gorongosa, Mozambique, Sunday Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)



INTERNATIONAL –Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Action of Mozambique (MGCAS) launched Wednesday in Maputo the National Program for Women's Economic Empowerment.

The policy tool was designed to mitigate the problems of low education level, weak access to bank loans, and access to safe land, technology and relevant skills of labor force affecting rural women in particular.





"Women economic empowerment constitutes one of the objectives of the government five-year governance plan (2015-2019), it is also one of the elements of the agenda 2030 for sustainable development," said Danilo Momade Bay, the MGCAS's permanent secretary, on the launching ceremony.





The program was designed from a partnership with the UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB).





Mozambique needs urgently to invest in women's economic empowerment and in the development of local content because it is a key element of the country's economy, said Pietro Toigo, the AfDB representative in Mozambique at the ceremony.





"We encourage the ministry to urgently implement the program and establish a working table with other partners committed to women's economic advancement," said Toigo.





The AfDB representative said as part of its strategy the bank plans to provide support to around 300,000 business women in different sectors by 2025.





The bank will increase by 10 percent the involvement of young African women into the labor force as part of its program for youth empowerment, said Toigo.





XINHUA