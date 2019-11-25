JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique, which is on a viable and vibrant upward economic development trajectory, is teeming with investment and trade opportunities for South African businesses, high commissioner Mandisi Mpahlwa has said.
He advised a group of business executives on a tour of Mozambique organised by the department of trade, industry and competition to take a "360-degree view" of the opportunities in Mozambique instead of narrowly training their sights on the gas mega-projects that have attracted global attention.
“Mozambique is going through a very momentous period both politically and economically. The signing of the cessation of military hostilities and peace agreements in August, the general elections in October, and the amendment of the constitution were a watershed in the history of the country," Mpahlwa said.
"These gave effect to a new political dispensation and placed the country in a good position to move forward politically. What is important to you to take into consideration is that this country is on an upward economic development path that is teeming with countless opportunities to explore."
Many sectors of the economy such as agro-processing, the built environment, steel and transport would benefit from investments in the gas sector, Mpahlwa said.