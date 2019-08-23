Photo: Reuters.



INTERNATIONAL – The 55th Agro-Livestock, Commercial and Industrial Fair of Mozambique, which is known as FACIM, was expected to offer opportunities for local producers to test quality level of their products and to get better prepared for international markets, said organizers on Thursday.

Jaime Nicolas, hired by the country's Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) as the FACIM 2019 coordinator, told the press in Maputo that the event will help Mozambican producers to tackle the problem of certificating their products.





"Because we acknowledge these challenges and Mozambique will be exposing itself to the world and the 20 countries and regions attending the event will act as observers. There will be opportunity for contact and chances to identify weakness so that together we can overcome them," said Nicolas.





The coordinator said Mozambique has been working closely with the International Trade Organization to clear the technical barriers that keep producers from getting access to other markets.





He said FACIM is about Mozambique displaying what it has best from north to south, exhibiting to the world its potential, as it is unusual that it can afford to gather 20 countries and regions for one event.





"This is a unique moment, so Mozambicans will seize the opportunity, establishing contacts," said the Aipex official.





Nicolas said each year the organizers try to find a new and sustainable model to organize the event and in the future they intend to build a multi-use infrastructure model instead of the current one where they build an "empire" and "destroy" it seven days later.





According to the official webpage of FACIM, where producers, sellers, investors, importers, exporters, buyers come together, the event's main objective is to promote trade, stimulate production and consumption, and the integration of Mozambique into the global economy.





Some 450 national exhibitors and 200 foreign exhibitors in various sectors have confirmed their participation in this year's edition under the motto "Mozambique and the world: Expanding the market, promoting investment and fostering partnerships" scheduled from August 26 to September 1.





The expected foreign exhibitors are from countries and regions including Germany, South Africa and Egypt.





XINHUA