INTERNATIONAL - MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (“MTN Nigeria”) has announced that it has received approval to list on the Premium Board of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”).





Commenting on the announcement, Ferdi Moolman, Chief Executive of MTN Nigeria said, "It gives me great pleasure to confirm that the official listing via introduction of MTN’s shares on the NSE will take place on Thursday May 16".





Moolman said that they appreciate the continued support afforded us by the government, regulators and people of this great nation. Moolman has also thanked the staff and management of MTN Nigeria who worked tirelessly to make this day possible. This is just the beginning, they still intend to pursue a future Public Offer giving more Nigerians greater access to the MTN opportunity.





MTN Group CFO, Ralph Mupita said, "As MTN Group we are very pleased that we are taking this first and important step towards increasing the local ownership of the company, and building the equity capital markets in Nigeria".





MTN Nigeria recently announced its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 recording 13.4 percent growth in service revenue. This was driven by a 12.7 percent and 32.4 percent rise in voice and data revenue respectively and the addition of 2.1 million active mobile subscribers to the network.





The company announced Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of N150.4 billion and expanded EBITDA margins to 53.3 percent (44.2 percent, on an IAS 17 basis) due to growth in revenue and effective cost management.





The listing is set to proceed on 16 May 2019 and will be done by way of an introductory listing. The listing by introduction means that the shares of existing MTN Nigeria shareholders will be listed without an additional public sale of shares. From this point, all MTN Nigeria shareholders will be free to trade their shares on the NSE.