Mukesh Ambani beats Elon Musk and Google founders to become the world’s sixth-richest person

INTERNATIONAL - India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has surged past Silicon Valley tech titan Tesla's Elon Musk as well as the co-founders of Alphabet Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the world’s sixth-richest person.

The chairman of Reliance Industries, whose wealth surpassed Warren Buffett’s last week, is now worth $72.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shares of the conglomerate have more than doubled from a low in March as its digital unit got billions in investments from companies including Facebook, Silver Lake and, most recently, Qualcomm.

Mukesh Ambani is now richer than Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Elon Musk

Source: Bloomberg





Ambani’s energy empire is slowly shifting to e-commerce, with tech giants seeking to take a piece of India’s fast-growing digital business.

The world’s second most populous nation has seen a spike of foreign interest in its economy, especially from Silicon Valley, and Google said on Monday it will spend $10 billion in the coming years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the country.

After a drop in US tech shares on Monday, Page’s fortune now stands at $71.6 billion, while Brin’s is at $69.4 billion and Tesla’s Musk is worth $68.6 billion. Buffett’s net worth dropped last week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.