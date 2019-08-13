The Swakopmund Mole beachfront in Namibia. File pic



WINDHOEK - Namibia's Chobe River Camp, located 4km from the Ngoma border post between Botswana and Namibia, has been forced to drop one of its main tourist attraction, the boat cruise, due to the effects of the drought.

The Chobe Camp, which is under the Gondwana Collection Group, said on Monday in an update that the river level has dropped considerably lower than last year.





"With sandbanks emerging daily we have to adjust our activities at Chobe River Camp accordingly as the safety of our guests enjoys the highest priority," they added.





The hospitality group said until further notice the campsite cannot offer boat cruises anymore due to the struggling water levels in the river. "If guests still want to enjoy a relaxing boat cruise, we can recommend the various boat cruises and fishing trips on the Zambezi River at Zambezi Mubala Camp or Lodge, about 80 km from Chobe River Camp," they added.





The prevailing drought in southwestern African nation declared by the president in May as a national disaster has so far not spared anyone in its wake as it currently affects farmers, livestock, businesses and has also exacerbated human-wildlife conflict in the rural areas.





XINHUA