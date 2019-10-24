INTERNATIONAL – Namibia's economy is projected to gradually emerge from recession in 2020 with a moderate growth rate of about 0.8 percent and about 1.3 percent by 2021, averaging 2 percent over the next Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), a government official said.
For this year the economy is estimated to contract by about 1.5 percent relative to the growth rate of 0.2 percent estimated in the Budget, Namibia's Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein said in his Mid-Term budget review policy statement for 2019/20 he delivered on Tuesday.
"This marks a third consecutive year of recession," he added. According to Schlettwein, on the demand side, the government expects a moderate recovery in domestic consumption demand and other elements of final demand as some of the planned public and private sector investments come online and the rebound of exports from mining activity.