INTERNATIONAL - Namibia's Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein on Thursday said Namibian taxpayers can get relief from the taxman's noose if they register for the new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), which was introduced in January this year. ]
The minister addressing media at a press brief said the incentive program will be introduced in order to encourage taxpayers not only to register as e-filers but also to continually use the online service.
"Taxpayers are therefore hereby informed that the ministry is offering an incentive in the form of waiving penalties charged on tax accounts. The incentive program covers the period since the launch of ITAS and ending on 30 June 2020," he said.