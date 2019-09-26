INTERNATIONAL – Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration on Wednesday officially launched a visa on arrival for 47 countries to boost tourism.
The project will be implemented on Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay International Airport, Katima Mulilo border post and eventually on all ports of entry.
Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Frans Kapofi said the countries that will now have visa on arrival while coming to Namibia include 27 African countries and 20 more from other parts of the world.