Namibia launches visa on arrival for 47 countries







Walvis Bay, a city in Namibia, offers some of the most stunning spots for tourists. Picture: Protea Hotels by Marriott Walvis Bay.

INTERNATIONAL – Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration on Wednesday officially launched a visa on arrival for 47 countries to boost tourism. The project will be implemented on Hosea Kutako International Airport, Walvis Bay International Airport, Katima Mulilo border post and eventually on all ports of entry.

Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Frans Kapofi said the countries that will now have visa on arrival while coming to Namibia include 27 African countries and 20 more from other parts of the world.





"The decision by Namibia to implement a visa on arrival is in line with African Union drive to promote a visa free Africa as well part of Namibia to improve the economy through tourism," he said.





Visitors that will benefit from the new initiative include visitors, visitors coming to attend workshops, medical visits, as well as friendship and family visits.





According to Kapofi, the visitors will be able to submit their visa application at the point of arrival and get approval and pay within a short period of time as compared to the past when certain nationalities had to apply from their home countries.





XINHUA