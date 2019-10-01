INTERNATIONAL - The Namibian government has reserved certain projects for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to stimulate their participation in the economy, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Sunday.
Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said her government has taken the deliberate policy shift to empower SMEs so as to help them better cope with rampant competition from larger conglomerates and create the much-needed jobs.
In the previous year alone, the government released 266 million Namibian dollars ($18 million) to finance SMEs through the Development Bank of Namibia, which created more than 300 permanent and part-time jobs, according to the prime minister.