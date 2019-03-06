An oil rig is shown in this file photo.



WINDHOEK - The third edition of Namibia's International Oil and Gas Conference will take place from April 24 to 25 in the coastal town of Swakopmund.

I t will be held under the theme of "Building partnerships to transform Africa's oil and gas industry." The conference will be hosted in partnership with the country's National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia.





It has the endorsement from Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy, and is supported by the African Energy Chamber, RichAfrica Consultancy said in an announcement Tuesday.





Namibia's Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo will chair the event. He is also expected to attend an opening plenary with other Petroleum Ministers from the region as well as panel discussions by decision makers and industry players.





The conference will also showcase opportunities in the upstream and downstream industry in Namibia and the region, the statement said. Furthermore, the conference will explore the country's potential to become an oil and gas logistics hub.



