WINDHOEK – Namibia will take steps to allow the movement and settling of potential investors in the country in line with the goal to lure capital into the country, Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Frans Kapofi said Wednesday.

Kapofi who was engaging various stakeholders in a workshop to deliberate on recommendations of the recently held economic summit where his ministry were tasked to find ways to make it easy for investors and professionals of scarce skills to settle in the country.





Kapofi said the deliberations with different stakeholders will come up with an agreement on the timeline for full implementation of the issuance of visas on arrival at all the identified border posts and ports of entry, identifying scarce and high skilled professionals needed for our economy and agreeing on a threshold for pensioners to qualify for residence permits.





The discussions, Kapofi added, will find ways of agreeing on a threshold for residence permit on the back of capital invested, and come up with procedures for issuance of multiple entry visas for people with established businesses.





