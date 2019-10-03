The fully electric XC40 SUV – Volvo’s first electric car and one of the safest on the road

INTERNATIONAL – Namibia planned to put a batch of electric vehicles in the domestic market to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Margretha Kampulu, a spokesperson for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Namibia office, said on Wednesday that one of the motives for introducing electric-powered cars into the market is to meet the challenge over greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to global warming and climate change.

The UNDP Namibia on Friday will host a launching ceremony of the Vehicle-Grid-Integration (VGI) Electric Cars project with the UNCIF Namibia to further promote the benefits of electric cars.

At the UN Climate Action Summit last week, Namibian President Hage Geingob presented the country's five-year plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030.

The country also recently got a $8.5 million funding for a climate change project.