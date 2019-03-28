FILE PHOTO: Huawei's logo pictured inside the Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, Guangdong province



WINDHOEK – An official with Namibia's main telecommunications firm MTC has hailed the firm's cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei. Such a partnership is not only promoting the development of information communication technologies, but also promoting the overall technological progress, said Kim Jin, head of MTC's Account Department, in an interview with Xinhua.

The cooperation between MTC and Huawei over the years has brought 3G, 4G, and 4.5G technologies to Namibia, he said. "The two telecommunications partners joined forces to bring world class technologies to Namibia while contributing to the well being of society," he said.





Under the partnership with Huawei, Namibia became the first country on the continent to adopt 40G bit/s DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing), an innovative technology used to increase bandwidth over existing fiber networks, in 2011.





Among its many achievements including first 4G network in Namibia in 2012 and Africa's first 4.5G network trialed in Namibia in 2016. In 2017, with its '081Every1' initiative, MTC worked with Huawei to provide 100 percent population coverage in Namibia.





Namibia's President Hage Geingob had said that companies such as MTC and Huawei are at the forefront of ensuring that Namibia "maintains pace with technological developments by staying ahead of the technology growth curve." Jin said MTC will continue to work with outstanding international vendors including Huawei to bring secure and cutting edge technologies, including cloud and 5G, to Namibia to better serve customers in the southwestern African nation.





XINHUA