INTERNATIONAL - Namibia’s electricity generation has dropped to below 40% of its capacity as the worst drought in almost a century has hit the country’s own hydropower plant and others in the region reliant on water from dams and rivers.
The drought, plus power blackouts at South Africa power company Eskom, on which Namibia relies for 70% of its energy requirements, has put the security of the country’s electricity supply at risk.
State power firm NamPower said on Wednesday that electricity generation at Namibia’s only hydropower plant currently ranges between 90 megawatts and 160 megawatts, compared to an installed capacity of 374 megawatts.