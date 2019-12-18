AN ELEPHANT is seen next to the carcass of another elephant in an almost dry pool that used to be a perennial water supply in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe. AP

INTERNATIONAL - Namibia’s electricity generation has dropped to below 40% of its capacity as the worst drought in almost a century has hit the country’s own hydropower plant and others in the region reliant on water from dams and rivers.



The drought, plus power blackouts at South Africa power company Eskom, on which Namibia relies for 70% of its energy requirements, has put the security of the country’s electricity supply at risk.



