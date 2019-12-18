SAN FRANCISCO - Shares of Netflix jumped 3.4% on Tuesday after the streaming heavyweight unveiled historical data showing strong overseas growth, while Roku dropped 1.5% after saying its well-respected chief financial officer would step down.
Netflix provided historical details about its international business ahead of its Jan. 21 quarterly report, which will disclose revenue and membership by region for the first time.
Shares of the video streaming service have surged over 3,800% since the start of 2010, easily making Netflix the decade’s top-performing stock on Wall Street. But the stock has fallen 25% from its record high in July 2018 as the Los Gatos, California company has wrestled with ballooning production costs, competition from media giant Walt Disney Co and questions about its pace of user growth.