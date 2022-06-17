Netflix says you can enter a real life ‘Squid Game’ and win R73 million

Streaming giant Netflix announced earlier this week that Squid Game will be brought to life, with the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix said that 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million (R73 million).

Players are said to compete through a series of games inspired by the original show, with surprising new additions, their strategies, alliances, and characters will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed. Recruitment is open now at SquidGameCasting.com.

For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world. Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end,” Netflix said in a statement.

"Please note: Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed. But if you win, you win big!" The show is seeking English speakers from any part of the globe to compete. Applicants must be 21 years old when they apply, own a valid passport, and be available for an "anticipated" four-week filming in early 2023.

