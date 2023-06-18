Netflix sees subscriber lift as it plays hardball

In May, Netflix began a clampdown on password-sharing in the US, with the decision seemingly paying off with subscriber sign-ups soaring. Streaming giant Netflix has put an end to multihousehold password-sharing in the US, triggering a big increase in the number of subscribers.

According to the latest data available to subscription economy monitors Antenna, the daily sign-ups to Netflix reached an average of 73 000 after it announced a crackdown on password-sharing beginning May 23, 2023 – an increase of 102% on the previous 60-day average. In fact, from May 26 to 27, Netflix saw nearly 100 000 daily sign-ups – among the four single largest days of US user-acquisition in the four-and-a-half years that Antenna has been measuring the streaming service. Netflix also saw around a 25% increase in subscription cancellations following the policy change, but those numbers were outweighed by sign-ups.

People who used accounts belonging to friends and family in other households now need to pay for their own accounts, with Netflix offering a method to transfer a profile from one account to another. In May, Netflix began a clampdown on password-sharing in the US, with the decision seemingly paying off as subscriber sign-ups soar. Graphic charts spike in Netflix daily sign-ups. Source: Graphic News New subscribers can take their full Netflix library from a shared account to their own individual account or become a paying extra member on someone else’s account.