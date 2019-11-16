INTERNATIONAL - Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique sued Netflix Inc., accusing the streaming giant of racial and gender discrimination by making her a lowball offer for a one-hour, standup show and refusing to negotiate a fair deal.
Mo’nique, who won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in the 2009 movie “Precious,” says Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special in 2017, which she claims is a fraction of the $20 million per show it pays male comedians, including Ricky Gervais and Chris Rock, or white, female comedians, such as Ellen DeGeneres.
“While the sky seems to be the limit when it comes to Netflix’s content budget, estimated at $19 billion in 2019, there apparently is a ceiling when it comes to Netflix’s willingness to pay talent of certain demographics, namely, black women,” she said in her lawsuit.