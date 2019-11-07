FILE PHOTO: Some Samsung smart TV users will no longer be able to stream Netflix from next month, due to 'technical limitations' on older models.

INTERNATIONAL - Some Samsung smart TV users will no longer be able to stream Netflix from next month, due to 'technical limitations' on older models.

In a statement on its website - which now appears to have been deleted - the tech giant announced that anyone with an older model who still wants to use Netflix will need to buy a compatible device.

'Due to technical limitations, Netflix will no longer be supported on some devices beginning on 1 December 2019,' the statement read, according to The Independent.





'Some older Samsung smart TVs are affected by this change.





'In the future, Netflix can be viewed from many other devices capable of connecting to your TV.'





The statement did not specify which models would no longer be supported, and Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



