New app hopes to empower artists against AI

In 2008, scriptwriter Ed Bennett-Coles said he experienced a career "death moment": he read an article about AI managing to write its first screenplay. Nearly two decades later, he and friend Jamie Hartman, a songwriter, have developed a blockchain-based application they hope will empower writers, artists and others to own and protect their work.

"AI is coming in, swooping in and taking so many people's jobs," Hartman said. Their app, he said, responds "no... this is our work." "This is human, and we decide what it's worth, because we own it." The ever-growing threat of AI looms over intellectual property and livelihoods across creative industries.

Their app, ARK, aims to log ownership of ideas and work from initial brainchild to finished product: one could register a song demo, for example, simply by uploading the file, the creators explained to AFP. Features including non-disclosure agreements, blockchain-based verification and biometric security measures mark the file as belonging to the artist who uploaded it. Collaborators could then also register their own contributions throughout the creative process.

ARK "challenges the notion that the end product is the only thing worthy of value," said Bennett-Coles as his partner nodded in agreement. The goal, Hartman said, is to maintain "a process of human ingenuity and creativity, ring-fencing it so that you can actually still earn a living off it." The ARK creators said they decided the app must be blockchain-based - with data stored on a digital ledger of sorts - because it's decentralised.

"In order to give the creator autonomy and sovereignty over their IP and control over their destiny, it has to be decentralised," Bennett-Coles said. App users will pay for ARK according to a tiered structure, they said, levels priced according to storage use needs. They intend ARK to stand up in a court of law as a "recording on the blockchain" or a "smart contract," the scriptwriter explained, calling it "a consensus mechanism."

"Copyright is a pretty good principle -- as long as you can prove it, as long as you can stand behind it," Hartman added, but "the process of registering has been fairly archaic for a long time." Both artists said their industries have been too slow to respond to the rapid proliferation of AI. Much of the response, Bennett-Coles said, has to start with the artists having their own "death moments" similar to what he experienced years ago.