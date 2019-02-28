File picture\: AFP

INTERNATIONAL – Software company and internet browser Mozilla reportedly has partnered with news subscription service Scroll, to test how consumers will react to ad-free experience on the web. According to a report by VentureBeat, Mozilla said it is not happy with the “terrible experiences and pervasive tracking” that are designed to persuade users to click on ads and sharing personal data.

The report further stated that the company noted that the digital advertising revenue (PDF) for some other publishers are high but some are still left with the scraps.”

Mozilla told VentureBeat that it would test features and product ideas provided by Scroll, which itself has been conducting internal tests with a number of outlets.

The reported stated that a small groups of Firefox users will also be invited at random to share feedback” and respond to surveys about ad-free browsing on the web, at least to start.

