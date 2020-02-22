“The general-aviation manufacturing industry is vibrant,” association President Pete Bunce said in a statement. “The development of supersonic and electrically propelled aircraft” is helping to fuel optimism among manufacturers.





Shipments of large business jets, which can seat as many as 19 passengers, jumped 20% to 207 planes. Configurations on the biggest aircraft often will sacrifice seating for other amenities, such as dining and sleeping areas.





Deliveries of midsize jets, accounting for a little more than half the market, increased 14% to 440 planes. Shipments of small aircraft, which typically carry around four passengers, rose 12%.





Jefferies and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have projected that shipments will increase this year, though not as much as last year, with new aircraft continuing to drive growth. General Dynamics Corp.’s Gulfstream unit is ramping up deliveries of the G600, which was first handed over to customers in August. Textron’s Cessna began deliveries of the Longitude, its largest aircraft, in October.





BLOOMBERG