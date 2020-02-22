INTERNATIONAL - Business-jet shipments last year jumped to their highest level in a decade, spurred on by new models and solid U.S. economic growth.
Deliveries rose 15% to 809 aircraft, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association said Wednesday. Sales jumped 17% to $21.1 billion, driven in large part by big corporate planes.
New aircraft, including the Gulfstream G500, Bombardier Inc.’s Global 7500 and Textron Inc.’s Cessna Longitude helped bring the market to its highest mark since 2009. Deliveries peaked at 1,300 jets in 2008, when the recession caused a multiyear decline.