Daisy Ridley's Rey is continuing her training as a Jedi knight among the rebel forces in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Picture: Lucasfilm Ltd

INTERNATIONAL - “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is on track to be one of the worst-reviewed films in the nine-picture saga.



The latest installment of the series has received positive reviews from 58% of critics tracked by aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Only “Phantom Menace,” released in 1999, received a worse rating -- at 53%. The site had posted 225 reviews as of Thursday morning, including from 46 top critics at news organizations.



