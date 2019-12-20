INTERNATIONAL - “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is on track to be one of the worst-reviewed films in the nine-picture saga.
The latest installment of the series has received positive reviews from 58% of critics tracked by aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Only “Phantom Menace,” released in 1999, received a worse rating -- at 53%. The site had posted 225 reviews as of Thursday morning, including from 46 top critics at news organizations.
Commentators who found the film underwhelming pointed to a number of problems: It answered some of the same questions and themes of past movies, according to the British Broadcasting Corp.’s Nicholas Barber; it was dull, according to Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out; and Entertainment Weekly’s Darren Franich called it a “zombie.”