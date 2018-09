FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO - The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London

JOHANNESBURG – Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to ensure that money it says was looted by past Nigerian leaders with the help of HSBC Bank is returned.

The EFCC’s Sunday statement was in support of an earlier statement released by President Muhammadu Buhari’s office that the global giant bank had supported previous Nigerian dictators to strip the country of funds, the Premium Times reported.

- African News Agency (ANA)