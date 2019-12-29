INTERNATIONAL - A Nigerian solar-power company raised $20 million with the support of Ebay founder Pierre Omidyar’s investment firm to power business clusters in Africa’s most populous country.
Rensource received equity financing from a group of investors including Omidyar Network and CRE Venture Capital that will enable it target as many as 20 urban markets within 18 months, Chief Executive Officer Ademola Adesina said in a phone interview from London.
The company will “blanket the rooftops of the markets with solar panels,” he said, adding that Rensource will also install voltage and battery systems and smart meters. “We are thinking of collaborating with distribution companies to address industrial and residential customers.”