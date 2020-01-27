INTERNATIONAL - Nigeria turned the screws even tighter on lenders by increasing the amount of money they need to park with the central bank for the first time in almost four years in an effort to tame inflation.
The West African nation’s central bank raised the cash-reserve requirement for lenders to 27.5% of total deposits, from 22.5%, to curtail excess liquidity in the banking sector, Governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters Friday in the capital, Abuja. At the same time the monetary policy committee kept its key lending rate unchanged at 13.5%.
While the central bank is trying to encourage lenders to extend more credit in a bid to reignite economic growth, it is also wary of flooding the system with too much cash, which will stoke price increases. In October, policy makers banned individuals and non-banking firms like pension funds from buying high-yield short-term government bonds. This is causing more money to wash around in the system because there is no place for it to be invested other than deposits or instruments like equities.