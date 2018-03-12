JOHANNESBURG - The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has to demolish a market to allow for the expansion of Akanu Ibiam Airport in Enugu.

Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika this week revealed that the government has already released US $4.7 m for the construction work to continue at the international wing of the airport. The runway project plans had to be stopped midway because people have built within 100 m.

Sirika said the government has decided to expand the runway from 2.5 km to 3 km to accommodate more international flights and cargoes.

“The Orie Emene market is a security threat. There is an abattoir in the market that attracts vultures which portends danger to flights,” said the minister..

He said unless security concerns at the airport were addressed, the certification of the airport to an international status will not be possible.

