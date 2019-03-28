File picture: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS



INTERNATIONAL – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said here Tuesday that his government will continue to encourage citizens to cultivate the culture of paying taxes by ensuring a fair implementation of the national tax policy and effective utilization of resources.

Buhari made the remark when receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).





The progress made in diversifying the economy, providing social security and securing the country could be further improved with an enhanced and expanded revenue base, Buhari said.





"We have made some progress in the past four years," said the president. "However, a lot more can still be done. A key step is to enhance and expand the government's revenue base."





He added that Nigeria still relies on oil as the main source of income. "This simply is not enough to meet our infrastructure, social services and security needs," Buhari said.





CITN President Cyril Ede said some higher education institutions in the country had started offering taxation as a course, hoping it will also be taught in secondary schools.





XINHUA