Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market, accounting for a third of the South African company’s annual core profit. The mobile phone network serves 56 million people in Nigeria.





Seyi Sowemino, a lawyer representing Nigeria’s central bank, said the parties were in advanced stages towards the settlement. “We just want to cross T’s and dot I’s,” he told the court.





Wole Olanipekun, a lawyer representing MTN, also said the two parties were in talks.





The lawyers requested a short adjournment for lawyers to report back to the court on the settlement talks. The judge adjourned the case to Dec. 12.





REUTERS