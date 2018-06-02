INTERNATIONAL - Nigerian lawmakers who want to block President Muhammadu Buhari’s plans to sell an idle steel plant are moving to approve $1 billion of spending from oil savings to retain state ownership even before audits to determine its value are completed.





Buhari’s administration has commissioned two audits on Ajaokuta Steel Co., one by Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP and another by the plant’s new management, with a view to award a contract to private investors to fund the complex’s completion and run it.





The Senate plans to follow the House of Representatives in swiftly approving the Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund Bill, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. It could be as early as next week, but almost certainly by end of June, said the people, asking not to be identified because they are not authorized to comment on the matter.





The bill, seen by Bloomberg, outlines the plan and shows that the $1 billion would come from the Excess Crude Account, Nigeria’s savings from sale of crude oil above the benchmark price. That would leave about $320 million in an account that held $2.32 billion in December, before government took out $1 billion to help fight Boko Haram Islamist militants in the northeast.



