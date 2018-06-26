In this May 22, 2018 photo provided by UNICEF, schoolchildren wash their hands to help contain the Ebola outbreak before entering a classroom in the north-western city of Mbandaka, in Congo. Congo's health ministry announced six new confirmed Ebola cases and two new suspected cases Tuesday as vaccinations entered a second day in an effort to contain the deadly virus in the city of more than 1 million. (Mark Naftalin/UNICEF via AP)

JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria’s Access Bank has donated 10m Niara (nearly R379,000) to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to improve the lives of children in the country’s Kaduna State, the Nigerian Tribune reported on Tuesday.

A cheque was presented by bank director Herbert Wigwe to Manuel Rosini, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Lagos, at the end of the Access Bank, UNICEF and Fifth Chucker Polo Charity Shield Tournament in Kaduna over the weekend.

Wigwe stated that the bank has been making such donations to UNICEF totalling N130 million since 2006.

The donation followed an earlier visit by the organisers of the tournament to Mararaban Jos, one of the schools benefiting from the donations, to assess the level of intervention and achievement so far.

The donations are meant to improve school facilities, as well as enhance the lives of pupils. This will include building more computer classes and increasing the number of computers.

Thanking those involved in the donation, Rosini pointed out that Nigeria was home to about half the world’s children who don’t go to school.

- African News Agency (ANA)