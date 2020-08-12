Nigeria’s biggest airline will recall some fired pilots

By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo

JOHANNESBURG - Air Peace, Nigeria’s biggest domestic carrier, agreed to re-employ an unspecified number of pilots fired earlier this month, following talks between their labor union and the airline’s chairman, Allen Onyema.

The negotiations were brokered by Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, who had appealed “for the recall of the maximum number of pilots that the airline can accommodate without going under,” spokesman James Odaudu said in a statement.

Air Peace on Aug. 3 fired 69 pilots, according to the Lagos-based ThisDay newspaper.

The company, which also cut pay by as much as 40%, said the job cuts were needed because the airline was in danger of collapsing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.The company, which also cut pay by as much as 40%, said the job cuts were made to prevent the airline’s collapse as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.