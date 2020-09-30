Nigeria’s state oil company may sell shares under new law

INTERNATIONAL - A long-awaited bill that could reorganize the petroleum industry of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude producer, makes provision for a possible sale of shares in its powerful state oil company.

Draft legislation presented to parliament on Tuesday also suggests the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. be independent of government, with no recourse to state funding.

Tightly controlled by the Nigerian government since it was established in 1977, the NNPC has become a tool for political patronage to cronies, with opaque transactions helping fuel corruption. The bill, in the works for 20 years, is being debated in parliament.

While the current proposed law isn’t as “pro-privatization” as a 2012 version of the bill -- it omits a previous target date for selling shares and specifics on how much of a stake would be sold -- it’s still a huge step forward, said Malte Liewerscheidt, a vice president at research group Teneo Intelligence.

Its submission to lawmakers demonstrates that the reformist camp in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is making progress with its agenda, Liewerscheidt said. Any efforts to make the NNPC more transparent is “a good thing,” he said.