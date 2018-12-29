

INTERNATIONAL - Nike Inc. surged in late trading after its second-quarter results soared past projections, particularly in its two most important regions: North America and Greater China.

Domestically, the world’s largest sportswear company posted its third-straight quarter of growth. That sustained momentum is a critical benchmark for investors. Nike was previously in a yearlong slump at home, letting rival Adidas AG make inroads.





“Our teams are driving change, and it’s yielding excellent results,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker said on a conference call. “We find that the more disruptive we are, the more we grow.”





The earnings report was Nike’s first to include the impact of its controversial ad campaign featuring quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick. The inclusion of Kaepernick in the line of “Just Do It” ads initially rankled investors, though they eventually applauded the move. Parker has said that the ads drove an uptick in traffic and engagement.





In China -- Nike’s fastest-growing and highest-margin region -- strong growth should alleviate concerns that political and currency volatility will hurt the business. Sales in China rose to $1.54 billion, a 26 percent jump over the same period last year. It’s the 18th consecutive quarter of growth for Nike in the world’s most populous country, according to Chief Financial Officer Andy Campion.





“We have not seen any impact on our business from some of the U.S.-China dynamics that we’re all reading about,” Campion said on the call.



