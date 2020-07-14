Nile talks founder, escalating tension between Africa powers

JOHANNESBURG - African Union-brokered talks ended without an agreement on a disputed dam project on the Nile River’s main tributary, potentially ratcheting up tensions between two key U.S. allies on the continent.

The negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia have again foundered over the pace at which the country plans to fill the 74 billion cubic-meter reservoir, stoking Egypt’s concern that it will lose control over its water supply to a regional upstream rival.

The countries and mutual neighbor Sudan will submit final reports to the African Union, which is being led by South Africa, on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the outcome of the discussions.





Egypt’s Irrigation Ministry said in a statement that the talks had concluded with continuing differences on the main issues regarding the filling and operation of the dam.





The Horn of Africa nation has asserted what it says is its right to fill the reservoir, which is associated with a 6,000 megawatt power plant, at its own pace. Egypt, however, regards an agreement as crucial before damming can begin. At the same time, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stands to lose support at home if he doesn’t move ahead with filling the dam, which he describes as vital for the nation’s economic development.





Egypt would see any unilateral filling as a threat to regional peace and security and is keeping all options open as to how it will respond, a government official from the country said, asking not to be identified. In the 1970s, Egypt’s then-leader Anwar Sadat threatened war if the dam was built.





Vital Interests

While Egypt’s stance has been more conciliatory in the negotiations that have spanned much of the past decade, it has already involved both the U.S. and the United Nations Security Council in the dispute in a series of meetings that have also failed to make a breakthrough.





In a June 29 letter to the Security Council, Egypt vowed to “uphold and protect the vital interests of its people.” It went on: “Survival is not a question of choice, but an imperative of nature.”



