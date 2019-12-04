TOKYO - Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will officially launch its Switch gaming console in mainland China on Dec. 10 priced 2,099 yuan ($298) with local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Pre-orders for the console began at noon (0400 GMT) in China on Wednesday, opening a major front in Nintendo’s drive to expand the reach of the home-portable Switch device beyond a core fanbase as it heads into the key shopping season.





The launch, which aims to establish Nintendo’s control over China’s grey market for the device, includes popular game New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and a one-year warranty. The pricing is in line with countries such as Japan and the United States.





Nintendo plans to release hit titles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey in China in the next few weeks. The launch of its handheld-only Switch Lite device, which went on sale worldwide in September, is also being prepared for the country.