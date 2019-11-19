INTERNATIONAL - Nintendo Co Ltd unveiled its first Japanese store on Tuesday in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya shopping district, in a step towards greater commercialization of its cast of popular characters.
The Nintendo Tokyo store in the fashion-focused Parco department store marks the latest move into the mainstream for Japan’s gamer culture and gives Nintendo a key location to attract more casual fans.
The store - previewed to the media on Tuesday ahead of its public opening on Friday - offers a range of goods featuring prized characters including Italian plumber Mario, adventurer Link and pink alien Kirby, with exclusive products from Legend of Zelda-branded ties to Animal Crossing-themed oven gloves.
The Kyoto-based company will look at how the store performs before considering further openings, a spokesman said.
“Nintendo is a company that thinks over a very long time-horizon,” said Hirokazu Hamamura, head of game magazine publisher Famitsu Group.