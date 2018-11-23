A man pauses near a displayed Nissan car at a Nissan showroom in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The arrest of Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn could extinguish any remaining hopes for a merger with key shareholder Renault, which the Japanese company's CEO has publicly opposed.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)



INTERNATIONAL - Nissan Motor Co. will seek a review of the shareholding structure of its alliance with Renault SA, moving to create a more equitable partnership between the two carmakers just days after Carlos Ghosn’s shock arrest, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The review will cover the issue of voting rights, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Renault has more influence in Nissan than the Japanese company has in its French partner, a point of tension throughout their two-decade-long relationship.





The plan signals Nissan is moving swiftly to gain a stronger position in the alliance, with Ghosn out of the picture. The French-Brazilian executive, who steered both Renault and Nissan for years and had worked toward a merger of the companies, was removed as Nissan’s chairman Thursday after his arrest in Japan for suspected financial offenses.





The balance of power at Nissan is now tilted toward Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa, who has emerged as a driving force behind the investigation into Ghosn’s alleged wrongdoing. The French side, meanwhile, has appeared blindsided by the rapidly unfolding events. Saikawa, an opponent of a merger between the companies, may be seeking to improve the Japanese carmaker’s bargaining position in a partnership he says has for too long favored the French side..



