INTERNATIONAL - HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded phones, is targeting growth in both its smartphones and more basic models as it bids to become Africa’s number-one phone brand, its vice president for sub-Saharan Africa said on Thursday.





Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the company’s eight global regions with South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya representing its biggest markets, Justin Maier said in an interview. India is the phone’s biggest market globally.





“Africa is still a growing market, moving consumers from the feature phone to a smartphone experience, so there are opportunities for us there as a brand,” he said.





Feature phones - devices that lie between basic phones and smartphones - remain an important part of the company’s strategy, Maier said.





Market share of feature phones in Africa increased from 55 percent in 2016 to 61 percent last year, while that of smartphones fell from 45 percent to 39 percent in the same period, according to the International Data Corporation.





A sales representative waits next to a Nokia smartphones stand at a shop in Nairobi

HMD Global offers feature phones ranging in price from $18 for the entry-level Nokia 105 to $50 for the premium Nokia 3310 that was relaunched last year, Maier said.





He said the need for more price-sensitive and entry-level phones in Africa is important. In sub-Saharan Africa, HMD sells smartphones including the entry-level Nokia 1 that costs $80 and the premium Nokia 7 Plus that costs $470.



