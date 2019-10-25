INTERNATIONAL - The stock price of Finland-based technology conglomerate, Nokia, plunged on Thursday following the release of the company's Q3 report.
Nokia exceeded analyst expectations in its Q3 profits, but predicted lower profits of this full year and next. The profit in July-September amounted to 478 million euros ($532 million), when analysts had predicted 432 euros. A year earlier the amount was 487 million.
Nokia lowered its full year 2019 and full year 2020 outlook due to margin pressure and additional investment need. The 2019 profit is to be 8.5 percent, while the expectations earlier were 9-12 percents.