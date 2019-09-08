Photo: Reuters.



INTERNATIONAL - Morocco's OCP Group, the African Union (AU) Commission, and the AU Development Agency on Wednesday formed a tripartite partnership to support the development of the African agricultural sector, said the OCP group in a statement.

The OCP, one of the world leaders in the fertilizer industry, will help promote the use of agricultural inputs, including access to customized fertilizers meeting the needs of soils and crops of African region, the statement added.





The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Accra, Ghana.





The main purpose is to facilitate effective coordination of the implementation and delivery of a set of goals as outlined in the African Union Malabo Business Plan on Agriculture Transformation, adopted in the AU summit in 2014 in Equatorial Guinea, said the statement.





This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to jointly reduce hunger and poverty through the sustainable transformation of the African agricultural sector, it added.





XINHUA