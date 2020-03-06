One mask a day for doctors reveals Japan’s virus struggle

INTERNATIONAL - A Tokyo hospital treating coronavirus patients issued guidance last week to its doctors and nurses: only one surgical mask per staff will be allocated each day due to a supply shortage.

The notice, which was posted on the walls of the hospital’s general ward on Feb. 28, said that it only had enough in stock to last for another month so staff should use the same mask throughout the day.

"This is not how surgical masks should be used. But it is an emergency measure," the notice said.





The shortage of basic medical equipment is being felt across the country, with some doctors and nurses having to use gauze as a temporary measure to get through, according to local medical associations. A few hospitals and clinics are weighing closing temporarily to avoid the risk of coronavirus potentially spreading among its patients.





The shortages emerging at some frontline hospitals in Japan is reminiscent of the situation in China, especially in the epicenter of Hubei province, after the epidemic first erupted in late January.





While Japan's situation is unlikely to become as severe as China, skepticism over Tokyo's handing of the virus threat has been growing with the government seemingly on the back foot despite having weeks to prepare as the outbreak spread in neighboring South Korea.





As of Friday, Japan has over 1,000 official cases including those from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship authorities quarantined for weeks in Yokohama harbor amid a virus outbreak on board. But experts believe that the number of undetected cases could be far higher.





With 28% of its population above 65 years old, a robust health-care system is vital as the country braces for an outbreak that’s already sickened almost 100,000 globally and killed over 3,300.





“With the oldest population on earth, you also have the largest percentage of your people falling into the highest risk categories for severe illness on earth due to COVID-19.” said Laurie Garrett, an American global health writer, referring to the name of the disease caused by the pathogen. “Japan will have a great challenge, given its aging population.”





Public Criticism

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has come under public criticism for its slow response to the virus outbreak. The cabinet will decide next week to ban reselling of masks including on e-commerce platforms, the Nikkei reported Thursday.




