Qatar-based telecoms company Ooredoo is expanding its mobile data capacity in Algeria. Picture: Pexels.

JOHANNESBURG – Qatar-based telecoms company Ooredoo is expanding its mobile data capacity in Algeria to meet market demand as more mobile services are launched in the North African country. The company will be working with SIAE Microelettronica, a provider of microwave and millimetre wave radio technology, and will deploy multi-band links to achieve fibre-like multi-gigabit capacity, online publication Data Economy reported.

SIAE already provides connectivity in three of the five regions of the country.

“These multi-band links represent the first implementation of this technology for Ooredoo Algeria, keeping its infrastructure at the forefront of technology and also improving user experience,” said Abdelkrim Melab, head of transmission engineering at Ooredoo Algeria.

“This project consolidates our presence in Ooredoo Algeria as a strategic technology supplier, complementing our existing deployments of high capacity, compact and nodal modular microwave configurations,” head of sales for Africa at SIAE Nicola Bonzanino said.