Qatar-based telecoms company Ooredoo is expanding its mobile data capacity in Algeria. Picture: Pexels.

JOHANNESBURG  – Qatar-based telecoms company Ooredoo is expanding its mobile data capacity in Algeria to meet market demand as more mobile services are launched in the North African country.

The company will be working with SIAE Microelettronica, a provider of microwave and millimetre wave radio technology, and will deploy multi-band links to achieve fibre-like multi-gigabit capacity, online publication Data Economy reported.

SIAE already provides connectivity in three of the five regions of the country.

“These multi-band links represent the first implementation of this technology for Ooredoo Algeria, keeping its infrastructure at the forefront of technology and also improving user experience,” said Abdelkrim Melab, head of transmission engineering at Ooredoo Algeria.

“This project consolidates our presence in Ooredoo Algeria as a strategic technology supplier, complementing our existing deployments of high capacity, compact and nodal modular microwave configurations,” head of sales for Africa at SIAE Nicola Bonzanino said.

Privatisation of Algeria's telecommunications sector began in 2000.

IndexMundi says three mobile-cellular licenses have been issued in the North African country, while the national regulator has permitted network operators to extend LTE services to additional provinces and a consortium led by Egypt's Orascom Telecom won a 15-year license to build and operate a fixed-line network in Algeria.

On the domestic level a limited network of fixed-lines with a teledensity of less than 10 telephones per 100 persons has been offset by the rapid increase in mobile-cellular subscribership, with mobile-cellular teledensity roughly at 122 telephones per 100 persons in 2018.

- African News Agency (ANA)