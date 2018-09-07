Western Cape businessman Andries Blake pours wine for Peruvian sommelier Eloy Flores while fellow Western Cape businessman Malcom Green looks on. PHOTO: department of trade and industry (dti)

JOHANNESBURG - South African businesses have completed a five-day mission to Peru organised and funded by the department of Trade and Industry (dti) to help them seek a market in the South American country.

Kama Industries managing director Grand Rousseau said he viewed the mission as a success, with two of the ten companies he met expressing keen interest to do business.

"We came here looking for a distributor for our safety products," he said. "We are optimistic that we will be able to sign up a distributor who can import our products so that Peruvians who want them can buy them here in Lima."

Micron Technologies technical support specialist Dennis Maher was also optimistic: "I have three quotations to prepare for companies which want to place orders for our hydraulic cylinder repair equipment. I am also returning with a big number of contacts that we can turn into opportunities when we start contacting them from next week."

La Ric Mal Wines marketing manager Malcolm Green said Peruvian officials were impressed with the quality of South African wines.

"The supermarket owners and importers of wine specially arranged with their sommelier to taste our wines. As we expected, he was astounded by the taste and quality of the South African wines and expressed interest in placing orders," Green said.

"He promised to give us feedback in two weeks. This was amazing. We also met importers who promised to place orders towards the end of the year. For the South African food and beverage delegates the mission was a roaring success."

Managing director of Ditsogo Projects Tebogo Mashego managed to secure an appointment with a South African mining company doing business in Peru and a possible deal from a Peruvian mining services company.

"There is a possibility of getting an order or a joint venture soon," Mashego said,

- African News Agency (ANA)