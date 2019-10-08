INTERNATIONAL – Oracle Corp plans to hire nearly 2 000 additional workers as part of an aggressive plan to roll out its cloud computing services to more locations around the world, its cloud chief told Reuters on Monday.
Seeking to better compete with bigger rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, the move will also help transition Oracle’s business software for finance, sales and other functions to new systems over the next year.
Jobs will be added in Oracle’s software development hubs in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and India, as well as near new data centers, said Don Johnson, executive vice president of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure unit.
By the end of next year, Oracle plans to open 20 more cloud “regions” – places where Oracle operates data centers so customers can safely stash data for disaster recovery or to comply with local data storage laws.
The company currently has 16 such regions, a dozen of which it opened in the past year. New locations will be built out in Chile, Japan, South Africa and United Arab Emirates as well as elsewhere in Asia and Europe.