Orange launches digital banking in Ivory Coast, eyes further expansion

INTERNATIONAL - French telecoms provider Orange on Thursday launched mobile banking operations in Ivory Coast, the third country where it has expanded into digital lending after France and Spain.

Company executives told a news conference they were aiming to sign up 10 million customers in Ivory Coast in the next five years and also plan to expand into the West African countries of Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso next year.

Orange diversified into digital banking in 2017, betting that the launch of a standalone lender would give it an edge over its competitors in attracting and retaining clients.

Paul de Leusse, Orange’s deputy chief executive, said he expects strong uptake of banking services in Ivory Coast, where millions of customers already use Orange’s mobile money transfer services.

“We think that profitability will be achieved ... more quickly than in France,” he said.